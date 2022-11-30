College Football World Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit's Ohio State Comment

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released with Georgia taking the top spot.

Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounded out the top five. During ESPN's breakdown of the latest rankings, Kirk Herbstreit said something that irked a few fans.

Herbstreit suggested the Rose Bowl should take Penn State and allow Ohio State to go to the Orange Bowl. One Tennessee writer suggested Herbstreit was using his influence to "push" the Buckeyes into the Orange Bowl instead of Tennessee.

"Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State QB, using his platform to try to push the Buckeyes to the Orange Bowl in place of Tennessee is not surprising at all," Tennessee writer Zach Ragan said.

"OR, as an ESPN employee, he pre-knows the matchups already and just leaked Penn State to Pasadena. This is all for TV, man," another person suggested.

Others don't think Herbie was being a "homer" after all.

"Kirk is by far the least homer analyst on ESPN," said another.

What do you think of Herbstreit's comments?