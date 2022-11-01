College Football World Outraged By One Team's Ranking Tonight

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 25: The Big XII logo on a pylon at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for the college football world to be up in arms as the CFP committee released first rankings of the year.

Despite being 8-0, the TCU Horned Frogs found themselves ranked No. 7 behind one-loss Alabama.

Here's a sampling of what folks had to say about it on Twitter:

"Ridiculous that TCU is 7. Committee’s love affair with Alabama continues," said ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

"The Pac-12… has a shot. I don’t get TCU being behind Alabama. Big 12 fans are right to be furious," commented Bryan Fischer.

"TCU at No. 7???" asked Wes Rucker of 247Sports. "Yikes."

"Bama ahead of undefeated TCU."

"Bama, Michigan, and Clemson being ahead of 8-0 TCU is a [expletive] joke," tweeted a college football podcaster.

"TCU behind Alabama because of Alabama's impressive one-point victory over No. 24 Texas and, idk, Vanderbilt I guess," commented Shehan Jeyarajah.

"So TCU has two wins that are better than any win Clemson has..." said FOX's Joel Klatt. "Clemson is not a bad football team, but TCU got snubbed by brand bias... If Texas or OU had the exact same resume as TCU they would by no lower than 4."

Where would you have TCU slotted?