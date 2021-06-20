A beloved college football announcer and sports media figure tragically passed away this weekend.

According to reports out of Hawaii, longtime late-night college football announcer and local media icon Robert Kekaula has died.

KITV 4 in Hawaii shared the news of Kekaula’s passing on Saturday night.

Saturday morning, one of KITV’4s ‘ohana, Robert Kekaula, suddenly passed. He was the Managing Editor at the station and played a considerable role in the lives of many. Described as a ‘warrior,’ during his time at KITV4, Kekaula worked on and off-air, serving as a mentor to those he worked closely with.

Kekaula was known in the college football world for his joyful personality and constant presence in late-night games for the Warriors.

The college football world took to Twitter on Saturday night to pay tribute to the beloved announcer.

RIP Robert Kekaula. A legend in the college football world. Hang his Hawaiian shirts in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/kRlwYz4ius — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) June 19, 2021

I can’t believe it. This is absolutely shocking and saddening. One of the most recognizable figures in all of Hawaii sports media. Had a major impact on all of us. Prayers to his family. https://t.co/htHr3Yt1Cy — Kanoa Leahey (@KanoaLeahey) June 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/AEDtx7OkuI — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) June 19, 2021

Hawaii legend Robert Kekaula has passed away. Talented sportscaster, gifted musician, awesome family man, great friend and mentor. Rest in aloha. #HawaiiFootball #HawaiiMBB #HawaiiAthletics — Stephen Tsai (@StephenTsai) June 19, 2021

Robert did just about everything, including recording his own albums, per KITV:

In 2011, he was named the TV play-by-play voice of the Warriors. All along, Robert shared his singing talents with island fans, recording three solo albums: “Kanak Attack,” “Daddy’s Little Girl,” and ” about Everyday People”. In addition, he owned his own music production company, “A Guava Ding Thing,” also serving as Executive Producer on three other recordings, two of which won numerous Na Hoku Hanohano honors (top island music awards).

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.