College Football World Pays Tribute To Terry Donahue

General view of the opening play between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 22: General view of the opening play between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on November 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The college football world lost a great one over the weekend, as legendary UCLA Bruins head coach Terry Donahue passed away.

Donahue, the winningest head coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA Bruins history, died at the age of 77 following a two-year battle with cancer. He reportedly passed away at home in Newport Beach, California.

“He epitomizes everything you strive to be as a coach and as a human being,” current UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said. “Since the moment I stepped on campus, he’s been an incredible mentor and one of the most authentic, humble and toughest men I’ve ever met. He loved UCLA with all he had, and I can’t express how important his guidance and friendship has been for me.”

Donahue, who later served as the San Francisco 49ers general manager, was the UCLA football coach from 1976-95. He went 151-74-8 as the program’s head coach, winning five conference championships and two conference head coach of the year awards.

The college football world has taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Our thoughts are with Terry’s friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.


