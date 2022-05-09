College Football World Pays Tribute To Lane Kiffin Today

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fresh off one of the most successful college football seasons in Ole Miss history, fans wished Lane Kiffin a very happy birthday on Monday.

The 47-year-old is one of the more polarizing figures in the sport, but it's hard to argue he didn't bring an excitement down to Oxford, Mississippi.

And he received his flowers on his born day from the CFB world:

"Happy Birthday to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, who turns 47 today," tweeted Brett McMurphy. "Kiffin is the 5th youngest SEC head coach & 52nd youngest overall in FBS."

"From all of us at The Rebel Walk, Happy birthday coach Lane Kiffin! #PartyInTheSip."

"It's [Lane Kiffin]'s birthday," tweeted On3 Sports. "Hide your clioboards."

"Happy birthday Lane Kiffin!" tweeted an Ole Miss fan account. "Glad you are a Rebel. The [GOAT]."

Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 10-3 record in 2021, taking down everyone but Alabama and Auburn in the regular season.