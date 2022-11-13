College Football World Pays Tribute To Ohio State Veteran Player

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kamryn Babb has had one interesting career at Ohio State.

He was a highly-touted recruit in the 2018 class before injuries took over. He's torn his ACL four times and has been voted a team captain twice but had never scored a touchdown before Saturday.

He scored his first career touchdown during OSU's 56-14 win over Indiana and his teammates loved it.

It didn't take long for college football fans to love this video.

"Kamryn Babb has had 4 torn ACLs over his career. He has never given up. Talk about dedication," another fan tweeted.

Babb is a former four-star recruit and was the third-best player in his home state (Missouri), per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 73 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

Hopefully, Babb will get more reps in these final two games as the Buckeyes try to clinch their spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.