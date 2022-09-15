College Football World Praying For Clemson Star's Family

On Thursday morning, Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced the death of his younger sister, Ella.

The 15 year old passed away after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle. Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear," Bresee wrote on Instagram.

The college football world has the Bresee family close to its heart.

"Man that’s freaking sad. Thoughts and prayers to him and his family. I’m glad Clemson and our fan base have been able to show the love and support for their whole family," one fan wrote.

"Sending prayer to the Bresee Family," another said.

"Much love and prayers going the way of the Bresee family, their friends and the Clemson family as a whole," another added.

Ella and the Bresee family were in Clemson last week. Ella was honored during the Tigers' win over Furman on Saturday as players and staff wore T-shirts that read "Ella Strong."

Bresee joined the Clemson program as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's projected as a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Dabo Swinney was asked about Bresee's status for Week 3 on Wednesday.

"I don't know and really don't care ... there's a lot more important things than football he needs to focus on," he said, per team insider Chapel Fowler.

Our thoughts are with the Bresee family and the Clemson community through this difficult time.