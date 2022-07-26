College Football World Praying For Coach Jim McElwain

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Jim McElwain of the Central Michigan Chippewas looks on in the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After a weekend health scare, the college football world is rallying around Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain.

On Monday, McElwain shared an update on his status via Twitter.

Tweeting, "On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day. I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started."

It didn't take long for McElwain to receive support from his NCAAF family:

"Prayers up coach," tweeted an analyst for GatorCountry.com.

"Get Well Coach."

"Get well soon," tweeted a Colorado State fan. "Once a Ram, always a Ram."

"Love you Coach Mac," commented C.J. Gardner-Johnson. "Get we’ll soon."

"Hoping for a quick recovery, Coach Mac!" replied the Hustle Belt.

"Best wishes to Coach McElwain," tweeted OnlyGators.com.

"Get well coach!" said Penn State assistant JaJuan Seider.

Here's to hoping we see coach McElwain back on the sideline very soon!