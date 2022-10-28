College Football World Praying For Georgia After Loss Of Bulldogs Legend

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 07: Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley attends the ceremony of the Dooley Field dedication prior to the Murray State Racers v Georgia Bulldogs game on September 7, 2019 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The college football world is in mourning today following the passing of legendary coach Vince Dooley. He was 90 years old.

Dooley spent nearly 60 years in football between his playing, coaching and administrative careers - the overwhelming majority of which was at Georgia. He played three years at Auburn in the 1950s and served as an assistant to Ralph Jordan for nearly a decade before setting off on an historic career with the Bulldogs.

Taking over as head coach of Georgia in 1964, Dooley was the head coach for 25 years, winning a national title in 1980 along with six SEC titles. He remains the school's all-time leader in every major coaching category.

Dooley took over as Auburn's athletic director in 1979 and served in the role until 2008.

The college football world is coming out to commemorate the passing of the Georgia football legend:

Vince Dooley has been added to tons of Hall of Fames throughout the southeastern United States and the rest of the country. He's a member of the College Football Hall of Fame (1994), the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (1978), and even the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (1984).

Dooley got an up-close look at seeing Georgia win another national title earlier this year.

No doubt the team will dedicate the rest of the season to their fallen head coach.