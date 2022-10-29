College Football World Praying For Lee Corso Today

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, ESPN announced legendary College GameDay analyst Lee Corso wouldn't be traveling to Jackson, Mississippi for today's show.

"Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue," ESPN said in a statement. "Coach Corso is in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon."

On Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit opened the show by saying Corso could undergo a procedure this week and be back for the show next weekend.

College football fans are just hoping he's okay after missing three of the past four weeks of the show.

"Corso missing from @CollegeGameDay again Get well LC. It’s not the same without coach," said one fan.

"Prayers up for Corso hope he feels better man," another fan said.

"Not seeing Lee Corso on the College Game Day stage just doesn’t feel good," said a third.

Hopefully Corso makes a full recovery and can be back for next weekend's show.