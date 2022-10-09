College Football World Praying For Michigan Football Legend

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 15: Mike Hart #20 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to escape the tackle of Tom Zbikowski #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium September 15, 2007 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There was a terrifying moment on the Michigan sideline yesterday as running backs coach and Wolverines rushing legend Mike Hart collapsed on the field.

Hart was carted off the field and taken out of Indiana's Memorial Stadium in an ambulance before being transported to a local hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition after suffering a seizure.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Hart had a medical emergency and asked for thoughts and prayers for the Wolverines legend.

"Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he's in stable condition. He's going to stay overnight in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy and abundant prayers go his way... it really puts things in perspective," Harbaugh said. "In the moment, everybody's thoughts were with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us was to get him the care that he needed... The most important thing is his health at that point in time."

The entire college football world is offering thoughts and prayers to Hart right now. Analysts, former Michigan players and former Michigan rivals have all wished him a speedy recovery:

According to Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com, quarterback J.J. McCarthy said that the team gave Hart the game ball after their 31-10 win over Indiana.

Mike Hart is Michigan's all-time leading rusher with 5,040 rushing yards. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2006.

After a short NFL career, Hart went into coaching, rising through the ranks as a running backs coach before becoming Indiana's associate head coach in 2020. He was hired by Michigan in 2021 and now serves as both their running backs coach and run game coordinator.

Our hearts go out to Hart as he recovers. Get well soon, coach!