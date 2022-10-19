College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland.

"The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

"The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."

The football world was devastated by the terrible news. Fans took to social media to show support for the Mississippi State program and the Westmoreland family.

"A heartbreaking day for the bulldog family. Sam’s smile lit up any room he walked in and he will be so so missed. We’ll see you soon sunshine and Hail State Forever," Mississippi State recruiter Kalyn Robinson said.

"Always in our hearts, Sam. Sending prayers to the family, friends, our football program, and the MSU community as a whole. Bulldog nation will miss you tremendously, thank you for being a part of our family, Hail State," said another person.

"Oh no, this is horrible. So tragic," another added.

Our thoughts are with the Westmoreland family and Mississippi State program.