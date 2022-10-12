College Football World Praying For Missing Ex-Notre Dame Player

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The college football world is coming together to help find former Notre Dame defensive lineman Ethan Johnson.

According to several reports, Johnson has been missing for almost three days. The 32-year-old is said to suffer from traumatic brain injury, as well as schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder and depression.

"Please keep Johnson and his family in your prayers," tweeted The Athletic's Pete Sampson.

"Former [Notre Dame Football] player Ethan Johnson, is reportedly suffering from a traumatic brain injury and is now missing," shared Tom Mendoza. "If anyone has any information please try to help."

"ALERT: Former #NDFootball DL standout Ethan Johnson (2008-11) has gone missing," said Mike Berardino of NDInsider.com. "Former Portland Lincoln HS star was last seen over the weekend in Vancouver, Wash."

Johnson is reportedly supposed to be taking medication to cope with his various mental illnesses, but local police say they're "not sure if he's taking what he needs."

Coming out of high school, Johnson was the No. 5-ranked DL in the country. Following his career with the Fighting Irish, he spent training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted; but unfortunately never caught on in the NFL.

Hopefully Johnson is found soon, safe and sound. Until then, the CFB world will be keeping him in their thoughts.