College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 03: General view as Mississippi State Bulldogs kicks off to the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter on October 3, 2015 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field.

Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat.

"A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and the Bright Building are currently being evacuated. University police is searching the facilities. Everyone is asked to avoid the area."

Fans are hoping everyone stays safe.

"Stay safe friends!!!" one person said.

"Please stay away from the Kyle Field area of campus at this time," said another.

Of course, while this is a very serious matter, there were some who couldn't help but crack a joke.

"They really want Jimbo Fisher out of there," said one fan.

"Bomb Threat at Kyle Field? Jimbo must have already hired a new Offensive Coordinator. There's no bomb threat with his current offense," joked another.

All jokes aside, we hope everyone stays safe at Texas A&M today.