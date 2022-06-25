College Football World Reacts To Best Helmet Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What's the best helmet in college football? 247Sports thinks Ohio State tops the list.

The well-known 247Sports published a new college football helmet rankings recently. The Buckeyes' gray and scarlet-striped helmet checks in at No. 1 on the list.

Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami and Alabama round out the top five. Oregon, meanwhile, doesn't even make the top 10.

Take a look.

College football fans are fiercely debating the latest best-helmet rankings.

"Bama does not have good helmets. Their jerseys are clean, but helmets are meh," one fan said.

247Sports clearly loves the classic looks over the new-school helmets.

"247 definitely showing they love the classic helmets. Some school should never change and they look great for them. Some schools needed the update. All are great in their own [category]!," a fan said.

"BAMA IS THE MOST OVERRATED HELMET OF ALL TIME. ITS ONLY RANKED HIGH BECAUSE BAMA DOES WELL," another fan commented.

Most fans appear to be disappointed with the rankings.

What's your take on these rankings?