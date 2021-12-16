College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa.

Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as a freshman in 2020.

“Done deal, let’s work!” he announced on Twitter.

This is a pretty big pickup for the Crimson Tide, as they’re adding one of the top defensive backs in the country for 2022 and beyond.

Eli Ricks on transferring to Alabama: “I was going to wait until next week but I talked to Nick Saban this morning and decided to get it done. I can’t wait to be coached by him, compete for a National Championship and stay in the SEC and test myself against the best of the best” pic.twitter.com/2ySypB9J20 — Sidelines – Bama (2020 National Champions!) (@SSN_Alabama) December 16, 2021

Eli Ricks

Earl Little Jr.

Trequon Fegans Yeah, I’d say Alabama has bolstered its depth at CB. https://t.co/e0iWznprFe — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 16, 2021

Malachi Moore and Eli Ricks in the same secondary?! pic.twitter.com/ZnBaMew0ox — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) December 16, 2021

Alabama already had a strong signing day but landing LSU transfer DB Eli Ricks is the cherry on top. Should be an immediate starter when he joins next year. — John Talty (@JTalty) December 16, 2021

LSU CB transfer Eli Ricks has committed to Alabama. Ricks ranks as the No. 2 overall player in the portal. Huge get for Alabama.https://t.co/lAyPJADwLV — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 16, 2021

Alabama has had some pretty great success with big-time program transfers in recent seasons. Most notably, former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams was arguably the best wide receiver in the country this season.

The Crimson Tide are set to play Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.

Ricks should be eligible to play right away in 2022.