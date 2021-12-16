The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa.

Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as a freshman in 2020.

“Done deal, let’s work!” he announced on Twitter.

This is a pretty big pickup for the Crimson Tide, as they’re adding one of the top defensive backs in the country for 2022 and beyond.

Alabama has had some pretty great success with big-time program transfers in recent seasons. Most notably, former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams was arguably the best wide receiver in the country this season.

The Crimson Tide are set to play Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.

Ricks should be eligible to play right away in 2022.

