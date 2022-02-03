College Football World Reacts To Big Jim Harbaugh News

Jim Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere.

Despite interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings job – a job he was reportedly set to accept if offered – the Michigan Wolverines head coach will be back for another season in Ann Arbor.

Michigan alum Adam Schefter broke the news on Wednesday night.

“Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision,” he reports.

While that’s fairly surprising news – it seemed that Harbaugh was dead-set on returning to the National Football League – it’s huge for Michigan.

It’ll be interesting to see where the Vikings go from here. Harbaugh was seen by many as the top candidate for the job.

With Jim Harbaugh apparently off the table, the Vikings' remaining known finalists for their head-coaching position are Patrick Graham (Giants DC, expected to be retained under Brian Daboll unless hired away), Raheem Morris (Rams DC), and Kevin O'Connell (Rams OC). — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 3, 2022

Michigan, meanwhile, gets its head coach back following its best season in a long time. The Wolverines won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff. Michigan also defeated Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

The Wolverines, armed with Harbaugh at the helm of the program, will look to build upon their great successes in 2021.