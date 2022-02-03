The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Jim Harbaugh News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Big Ten Championship Game - Michigan v IowaINDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is congratulated by his wife Sarah Harbaugh after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on December 4, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere.

Despite interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings job – a job he was reportedly set to accept if offered – the Michigan Wolverines head coach will be back for another season in Ann Arbor.

Michigan alum Adam Schefter broke the news on Wednesday night.

“Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision,” he reports.

While that’s fairly surprising news – it seemed that Harbaugh was dead-set on returning to the National Football League – it’s huge for Michigan.

It’ll be interesting to see where the Vikings go from here. Harbaugh was seen by many as the top candidate for the job.

Michigan, meanwhile, gets its head coach back following its best season in a long time. The Wolverines won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff. Michigan also defeated Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

The Wolverines, armed with Harbaugh at the helm of the program, will look to build upon their great successes in 2021.

