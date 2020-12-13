College Football World Reacts To Dan Mullen’s Shot At Ohio State

Florida head coach Dan Mullen took a not-so-subtle shot at Ohio State following the Gators’ disappointing loss to LSU on Saturday night.

The Gators fell to 8-2 on the season with Saturday night’s upset loss. Florida is probably eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration because of it.

After the loss, Mullen said it would have been better for Florida to just play less games, making a clear reference to Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 5-0 heading into the Big Ten Championship Game.

“I know we’ve played 10 games. I guess probably the best thing to do would’ve been to play less games. You seem to get rewarded for not playing this year,” he said.

While this college football season has been anything but fair, fans aren’t buying Mullen’s claim here. Florida lost to Texas A&M and LSU. The Gators had their chances to secure their College Football Playoff standing and blew it.

Maybe if Dan Mullen and @GatorsFB focused more on 3-5 LSU and less on @OhioStateFB then they wouldn’t have to stand at a post game presser begging the playoff committee for some consideration. — Cory Hill (@corybhill) December 13, 2020

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum summed up his thoughts.

“I apologize for quoting Macbeth so early on a Sunday morning, but that’s a lot of sound and fury signifying nothing,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter. “First of all, that’s the second loss for the Gators. They lost to Texas A&M and now they’ve lost at home as a 23-point favorite to LSU, a team that has really done nothing this season. It was a huge rivalry game. They were sloppy. Kyle Trask made mistakes. The unforgivable shoe penalty, but if Ohio State and Florida were to meet, I would take Ohio State, Coach Mullen. I think you’re a great coach. I love you, but you’re going nowhere with that argument.”

Florida can still end the season with an SEC championship. The Gators are scheduled to take on Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next weekend.