College Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard’s Honest Admission

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard doesn’t appear to be sorry for what he said at the Heisman Trophy ceremony last night.

During Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, the ESPN college football analyst poked fun at C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Howard was talking with Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson. The pair of Michigan greats brought up the Wolverines’ win over Ohio State.

“Kenny [Pickett] I’m glad you’re in between them,” Tim Tebow jumped in.

To which Desmond Howard remarked, “Better than his offensive line.”

Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard providing the greatest off the field slaughtering by Michigan on Ohio State 🤣🤣 Damn Desmond 🤣🤣 #HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/QQi7SFqLuZ — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 12, 2021

Howard faced some major criticism on social media for his comments, but he doesn’t appear to be sorry for them.

“I would like to apologize … to everyone who doesn’t have the ability to recognize a fun, good natured ribbing among football rivals. C.J. is good. We good. And that’s all that matters to me. Everyone else can relax and enjoy the rest of their night,” Howard quipped.

I would like to apologize … to everyone who doesn't have the ability to recognize a fun, good natured ribbing among football rivals. C.J. is good. We good. And that's all that matters to me. Everyone else can relax and enjoy the rest of their night. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 12, 2021

College football fans have taken to social media to react.

“It was funny. Y’all take this rivalry too seriously,” one fan tweeted.

“Why are Buckeye fans so sensitive?” another fan asked on Twitter.

Not everyone is in agreement, though.

“Not the venue for that joke. It was unprofessional in my opinion,” one fan added.

“Award show, not a comedy club bud,” one fan added.

Yes Michigan beat us and beat us good and yes, generally we’ve been predictably lame about it but…. This is really lame of Desmond Howard. This night celebrates them all. Wrong platform and time to rub salt in the wound. Would cringe if Herbstreit did this to a UM player. https://t.co/Lu1di8LZQE — Ben Koo (@bkoo) December 12, 2021

Michigan, meanwhile, is off to the College Football Playoff, where they will take on Georgia.

Ohio State is set to play Utah in the Rose Bowl.