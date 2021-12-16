College Football World Reacts To The Dillon Gabriel News

Star quarterback Dillon Gabriel has announced his long-awaited transfer decision.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the former UCF signal caller revealed that he’s heading to Los Angeles to play for Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins.

“WESTWOOD! LETS RIDE! #4sup,” Gabriel wrote.

Fans from all over the college football world reacted to this blockbuster news.

“An absolute STEAL by Chipper and UCLA. Gabriel is way more of a pocket passer than DRT and I think it’ll help chips offense,” one fan wrote.

“Damn … everyone in pac12 should be scared of this guy in chips Elite offense,” another added.

Dillon Gabriel was legit one of the best quarterbacks in the country when healthy, with real interest from Ole Miss after he entered the portal. This is big for UCLA and big for Pac-12 football https://t.co/yKbHa7P1lg — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 16, 2021

Strikes me as a pretty good fit. This could be fun https://t.co/0hDcVOA9dg — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 16, 2021

After stellar freshman and sophomore seasons with UCF, Dillon Gabriel suffered a season-ending collar bone break during the third game of his junior year in 2021. Sitting out for most of the season, the 20-year-old QB ultimately opted to move on from the program where he began his collegiate career in 2019.

Through just over two seasons with the Knights, Gabriel solidified himself as one of the most electrifying players in college football — logging 8,021 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Before his decision to join the Bruins program, he was the No. 2 ranked quarterback according to 247 Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

Gabriel will replace senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who will likely play his final collegiate game in a Holiday Bowl with NC State matchup later this month.