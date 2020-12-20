College Football World Reacts To Indiana’s Bowl Game Snub

After a historic season for Indiana football, the Hoosiers have been snubbed of a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl game.

For the first time in the program’s long history, IU took down Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State all in the same season. The only blemish on the Hoosiers’ 6-1 record was a closely-contested 42-35 loss to No. 3 Ohio State.

The college football world has taken offense to a couple of the teams that earned NY6 berths in over Indiana. 8-3 Iowa State was extended an invitation to play in the Fiesta Bowl against the automatic bid Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks. With five combined losses between these two programs, it’s hard to justify the decision.

With Notre Dame making the playoff, a three-loss North Carolina team also earned an automatic ACC Orange Bowl bid against Texas A&M.

Twitter went crazy over the questionable decision.

CFP committee: "Ohio State belongs in the CFP despite playing only six games because look at who they beat: Indiana and Northwestern!" Also CFP committee: "Let Indiana or Northwestern into the New Year's Six bowls? Nah. We're good." — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) December 20, 2020

An absolute joke that Oregon and Iowa State get New Year’s Six bids over Coastal Carolina and Indiana. I know Oregon won their conference. I don’t care. They aren’t as deserving as CCU or IU this year. Iowa State even more so. #CFBPlayoff @IndianaFootball @CoastalFootball — Conference Commandos (@CConCFB) December 20, 2020

Notre Dame gets humiliated and is still in the playoffs. Indiana’s only loss was by one possession to Ohio State and it’s out of the New Year’s Six. You want to talk about fraud, let’s talk about fraud. — Pat Smith (@smithpatrick08) December 20, 2020

And where the hell is Indiana. One loss, by one score, to #3 Ohio State and the Hoosiers aren't in the top 10. It's a joke. Give me Indiana and Coastal Carolina in New Year's Six games over Iowa State and North Carolina. — Collin Murphy (@c_murph02) December 20, 2020

Notre Dame making the College Football Playoff means that North Carolina will secure an Orange Bowl berth. The trickle down is the currently ranked No. 15 Tar Heels will bump out a higher-ranked team like Iowa State, Indiana or Coastal Carolina for a New Year's Six bowl. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) December 20, 2020

While Indiana looked outstanding all season, it was really how things played out for other teams that resulted in the snub.

The Hoosiers early-season wins over No. 8 and No. 23 Michigan quickly lost value as the season progressed. The Nittany Lions and Wolverines both ended up finishing the year with disappointing losing records.

The tragic ACL tear for Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also likely played a role in the decision. With only one game to prove themselves without their star QB, the Hoosiers offense is somewhat uncertain heading into bowl season.

All these excuses aside, you’ve got to feel bad for Tom Allen and his Hoosiers team.

Hopefully a lower-profile bowl game can help Indiana notch its first postseason win since a Copper Bowl victory in 1991.