College Football World Reacts To Indiana’s Bowl Game Snub

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen against Penn State.BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Memorial Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

After a historic season for Indiana football, the Hoosiers have been snubbed of a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl game.

For the first time in the program’s long history, IU took down Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State all in the same season. The only blemish on the Hoosiers’ 6-1 record was a closely-contested 42-35 loss to No. 3 Ohio State.

The college football world has taken offense to a couple of the teams that earned NY6 berths in over Indiana. 8-3 Iowa State was extended an invitation to play in the Fiesta Bowl against the automatic bid Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks. With five combined losses between these two programs, it’s hard to justify the decision.

With Notre Dame making the playoff, a three-loss North Carolina team also earned an automatic ACC Orange Bowl bid against Texas A&M.

Twitter went crazy over the questionable decision.

While Indiana looked outstanding all season, it was really how things played out for other teams that resulted in the snub.

The Hoosiers early-season wins over No. 8 and No. 23 Michigan quickly lost value as the season progressed. The Nittany Lions and Wolverines both ended up finishing the year with disappointing losing records.

The tragic ACL tear for Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also likely played a role in the decision. With only one game to prove themselves without their star QB, the Hoosiers offense is somewhat uncertain heading into bowl season.

All these excuses aside, you’ve got to feel bad for Tom Allen and his Hoosiers team.

Hopefully a lower-profile bowl game can help Indiana notch its first postseason win since a Copper Bowl victory in 1991.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.