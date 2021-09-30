The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Recruiting News

A closeup of a Michigan State football helmet.EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: A Michigan State helmet sits on the sideline during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium on September 29, 2012 in East Lansing, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 17-16. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan State Spartans have landed yet another highly-touted in-state recruit.

On Wednesday, 2022 four-star prospect Dillon Tatum announced his commitment to the Spartans football program.

The 5-foot-11, 190 lbs athlete out of West Bloomfield High School picked Michigan State over Iowa, Michigan, and Tennessee (his final four schools). He also had offers from powerhouse programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State, Florida, Ole Miss and more.

With Tatum’s commitment, Mel Tucker has now reeled in four of the state’s top-10 recruits. Tatum is the No. 13 ranked athlete in the nation and the No. 5 overall player in Michigan.

Joining four other four-star recruits, the Spartans now have the No. 20 ranked 2022 recruiting class in the nation (No. 5 in Big Ten), per 247Sports.

Tatum has big expectations for his time in Lansing.

“It’s a blessing. I’m going to win games, win a Big Ten championship and win a national championship,” Tatum said during his live commitment on CBS Sports HQ. “I just felt the love and passion from the coaching staff … I went up to a camp at Michigan State and Mel Tucker personally coached me.”

The 2021 Spartans are off to a hot start this year, kicking off the season with a 4-0 record.

Tatum said it was this recent success and the way Tucker’s program recruited him that ultimately swayed his decision to join Michigan State.

“I felt like the love was the realest,” he said, “and the program is going in the right direction.”

