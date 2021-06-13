The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s New Policy

A closeup of Michigan college football head coach Jim Harbaugh wearing a Michigan hat and jacket.PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines coaches against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan won 42-7. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Ohio State has absolutely dominated its rivalry with Michigan as of late. The Buckeyes have won eight straight games against the Wolverines and 15 of the last 16 games in the rivalry.

While most of that can probably be attributed to Ohio State having better players – especially at the skill positions – some might argue that the Buckeyes take the rivalry more seriously than the Wolverines.

Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer really hammered home how important “The Game” is. Tressel made the famous guarantee before his first season and Meyer refused to say the word “Michigan,” even banning the color blue inside his facility.

Michigan appears to have gone in a similar direction as of late.

The Wolverines have a new sign inside their facility that reads, “What are you doing to beat Ohio State today?” Michigan has also reportedly banned the color red from its facility – including sports drinks.

While some are mocking this, others appreciate it. After all, stuff like this is what helps make college football rivalries great.

Ohio State fans, meanwhile, believe this reeks of desperation.

Regardless, it’s certainly another fun wrinkle to the rivalry.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to meet in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27. Kickoff is already set for noon E.T. and the game will be on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.