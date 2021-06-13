College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s New Policy

Ohio State has absolutely dominated its rivalry with Michigan as of late. The Buckeyes have won eight straight games against the Wolverines and 15 of the last 16 games in the rivalry.

While most of that can probably be attributed to Ohio State having better players – especially at the skill positions – some might argue that the Buckeyes take the rivalry more seriously than the Wolverines.

Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer really hammered home how important “The Game” is. Tressel made the famous guarantee before his first season and Meyer refused to say the word “Michigan,” even banning the color blue inside his facility.

Michigan appears to have gone in a similar direction as of late.

The Wolverines have a new sign inside their facility that reads, “What are you doing to beat Ohio State today?” Michigan has also reportedly banned the color red from its facility – including sports drinks.

"There is no red allowed in the facilities… You can't even drink red Gatorade." Michigan's hatred of rival Ohio State is on full display for recruits during summer visits #GoBlue. https://t.co/27GXByrhYU pic.twitter.com/wn3CO8K1rX — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 11, 2021

While some are mocking this, others appreciate it. After all, stuff like this is what helps make college football rivalries great.

Finally. Every little bit helps. https://t.co/Z3fct11DJx — Jamie Garrett (@MGoBud) June 12, 2021

About time they turned up the nasty/angst! #GoBlue https://t.co/ujGrJ9s3Op — Atty Ray Richards (@rayrichardsesq) June 12, 2021

Was starting to get disappointed with Harbaugh and how he didn’t take rivalry games seriously. I love this change. https://t.co/Kz8HJGqdpk — Kile (@KileBush) June 12, 2021

Ohio State fans, meanwhile, believe this reeks of desperation.

i just feel like this is desperation at this point😂 https://t.co/13uD7QFVFM — Chance 👑 (@StroudEra) June 12, 2021

Regardless, it’s certainly another fun wrinkle to the rivalry.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to meet in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27. Kickoff is already set for noon E.T. and the game will be on FOX.