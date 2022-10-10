College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 6: The Nebraska Cornhuskers play the McNeese State Cowboys at Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated McNeese State 31-24. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games.

Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."

The college football world reacted to the ticket news on Monday.

"Why would anyone get season tickets and pay the mandatory donation easily costing over 10x per ticket that they are basically giving away," one user said.

"Nebraska," tweeted Ralph D. Russo.

"'Sellout streak,'" laughed another. "Just let it die already."

"Feel like we need an asterisk on this."

"Is it really a sellout if someone is buying 2,000 tickets and giving them away?" a fan asked.

"Lmfao what’s the point of having a sell out streak if you have to have a going out of business sell to keep the streak in tact."

How are we feeling about this?