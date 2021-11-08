College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Scott Frost Announcement

The University of Nebraska has officially announced that head coach Scott Frost will be returning for next season.

This announcement comes after the Cornhuskers dropped another close game this past Saturday against Ohio State. They’re 3-7 on the year and have now lost to Oklahoma, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Minnesota by nine or fewer points.

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts confirmed that Frost’s contract will be restructured for next season. Alberts says he seen progress in key areas that brought him to the point where he’s comfortable bringing Frost back.

The immediate reaction to Frost’s return has focused on where the program has gone during his tenure, how much he wants to win, and how the coaching carousel will be affected.

Scott Frost is returning in 2022. Here is Nebraska's 5-year rolling win percentage since 1962, to put the current low in perspective. pic.twitter.com/KO8VMiu4y2 — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 8, 2021

Scott Frost has agreed to a restructured contract. Similar to Harbaugh last year, it seems. https://t.co/pGiXy6JQ1P — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) November 8, 2021

I’ve had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do. No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does. Scott will continue to take the steps necessary to bring the football program to where it needs to be and I very much look forward to watching him do that. https://t.co/idw2tJwwTF — Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 8, 2021

it's been a tough year for the Wisconsin Badgers, but recent contract extensions for Scott Frost and P.J. Fleck are bright spots. — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) November 8, 2021

Scott Frost’s buyout is $20 million. If you can’t/don't get Matt Campbell, who else do you go after? This is going to be a big coaching carousel, but the pool of ready-made candidates is not deep this year. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 8, 2021

Over the past year-plus, Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost both agreed to restructured contracts to remain head coach. If Frost's is anything like Harbaugh's, I think it's great. All CFB coaching contracts should be lower bases/guaranteed money + incentives based on actual success. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2021

Scott Frost is back for 2022. There was a $20 million price tag on firing him. https://t.co/4o2lquuICT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 8, 2021

Frost was hired by Nebraska following UCF’s perfect 13-0 record. He hasn’t been able to recreate that magic with the Cornhuskers yet though as he’s just 15-27 as the head man.

Nebraska’s next game will be against No. 20 Wisconsin on Nov. 20 after it has a bye week on Nov. 13. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.