College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Scott Frost Announcement

Scott Frost on the sideline at Illinois.CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The University of Nebraska has officially announced that head coach Scott Frost will be returning for next season.

This announcement comes after the Cornhuskers dropped another close game this past Saturday against Ohio State. They’re 3-7 on the year and have now lost to Oklahoma, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Minnesota by nine or fewer points.

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts confirmed that Frost’s contract will be restructured for next season. Alberts says he seen progress in key areas that brought him to the point where he’s comfortable bringing Frost back.

The immediate reaction to Frost’s return has focused on where the program has gone during his tenure, how much he wants to win, and how the coaching carousel will be affected.

Frost was hired by Nebraska following UCF’s perfect 13-0 record. He hasn’t been able to recreate that magic with the Cornhuskers yet though as he’s just 15-27 as the head man.

Nebraska’s next game will be against No. 20 Wisconsin on Nov. 20 after it has a bye week on Nov. 13. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.

