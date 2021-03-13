College Football World Reacts To The New Overtime Proposal

Is college football in need of a change to its overtime rules?

According to college football insider Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, the sport is considering a change to its overtime period.

Russo reports that the sport’s rules committee gathered for a call this week. Among the topics discussed: a new format for the overtime period.

The overall format would stay the same – both teams get a possession – but the changes would occur starting with the second overtime. Beginning in the second overtime, teams would be required to go for two points. Starting with the third overtime, there would be a two-point shootout in which teams simply alternate attempts.

The college football world seems to be somewhat split on the idea.

“I’m a big fan of how college football does overtime. And I think this adds a pretty interesting wrinkle to their overtime,” one fan wrote.

“College football had the best overtime in sports, and it seems like they’re determined to ruin it for no reason,” another fan added.

“My stance is overtime should be unlimited but you have to go for two from the start. Or go back to ties so we can get furious at coaches’ decisions to tie,” college football writer Matt Brown wrote.

What do we think – good rule proposal or not?