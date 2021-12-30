The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Honest Admission

2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v AlabamaATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip.

Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience.

“I don’t have any patience so anything that happens is a test of my patience. Including sitting in this chair right now,” the legendary college football coach responded.

Just like anything Nick Saban has to say, this quote garnered quite a bit of attention from the college football world.

Many fans felt as though they could relate to this message.

“Me and Nick Saban may be related…” one fan wrote.

“Same! Same! Same! Same! Same! Same! Same! Same!” another added.

Others saw it as an indicator of a dominant future for the Crimson Tide in this year’s College Football Playoff.

“Uncle Nick’s about to go foot to throat again in these playoffs,” one fan wrote.

“Cincinnati might not touch the ball except on their kickoff,” another added.

Saban’s No. 1-ranked Alabama squad will face off against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in a Cotton Bowl matchup tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET.

