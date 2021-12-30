College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Honest Admission

Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip.

Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience.

“I don’t have any patience so anything that happens is a test of my patience. Including sitting in this chair right now,” the legendary college football coach responded.

Saban asked if this team tested his patience: “I don’t have any patience so anything that happens is a test of my patience. Including sitting in this chair right now.” Alabama by a million — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 30, 2021

Just like anything Nick Saban has to say, this quote garnered quite a bit of attention from the college football world.

Many fans felt as though they could relate to this message.

“Me and Nick Saban may be related…” one fan wrote.

“Same! Same! Same! Same! Same! Same! Same! Same!” another added.

I feel like I relate to this way more than I should. https://t.co/PliWmFwUMG — Nate Woelfel (@Nate_Woelfel) December 30, 2021

Others saw it as an indicator of a dominant future for the Crimson Tide in this year’s College Football Playoff.

“Uncle Nick’s about to go foot to throat again in these playoffs,” one fan wrote.

“Cincinnati might not touch the ball except on their kickoff,” another added.

Luke and the cincy kitty cats are cooked https://t.co/vWuPbk6Qf0 pic.twitter.com/ZJqGgJHWtj — Dougie Tutter – Wolf Stan (@Dougie_Tutter) December 30, 2021

Saban’s No. 1-ranked Alabama squad will face off against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in a Cotton Bowl matchup tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET.