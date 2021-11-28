College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Transfer News

Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded.

The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.

One of Stroud’s backups has decided to move on.

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller, a four-star QB in the 2020 class, announced on Sunday that he is transferring.

This is not surprising.

At least one or more Ohio State quarterbacks were expected to transfer out of the program this offseason.

It will be interesting to see where Miller ends up.

“Whoever gets Jack is getting a special player he can ball,” one fan tweeted.

“The first domino in the QB room is official. Knew it was coming. Good luck Jack,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“My brudda. Success will follow!” Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming tweeted.

There will certainly be several major programs interested in landing Miller this offseason. He’ll have his pick of notable programs.