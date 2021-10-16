College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Quarterback News

It’s official: Caleb Williams will start at quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners this week.

Oklahoma came from behind to defeat Texas last weekend, thanks to Williams’ play off the bench. Head coach Lincoln Riley benched five-star Spencer Rattler during the contest. Throughout this week, Riley refused to name a starting quarterback for Saturday night.

However, thanks to some great reporting by Oklahoma’s student newspaper, we found out that Williams had been taking the QB1 reps at practice.

So, Saturday night’s decision does not come as a surprise. Still, it will be very interesting to see what happens with the quarterback position moving forward.

Does this lead to a transfer from Rattler?

Caleb Williams officially named Oklahoma’s starting QB. Great scoop by @OUDailySports earlier this week — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 16, 2021

OFFICIAL: Caleb Williams will start at QB for #Oklahoma vs #TCU. Spencer Rattler will be the backup. pic.twitter.com/j29mxXiEn0 — Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) October 16, 2021

This will be Caleb Williams’ first start since he was a junior in 2019 at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. Williams replaced Spencer Rattler (benched) last week against Texas: ◻️ 16/25 completions

◻️ 212 passing yards

◻️ 2 TDshttps://t.co/s4K2Ps1EDB — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 16, 2021

The camera going to cut to Spencer Rattler after every Caleb Williams good or bad play lol — My Team Has No Name (@httrhao) October 16, 2021

Rattler, a former five-star quarterback and potential NFL Draft first round pick, will be on the bench for this evening’s game. It appears to be the start of the Caleb Williams era for the Sooners.

Kickoff between Oklahoma and TCU is scheduled for shortly after 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ABC.