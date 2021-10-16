The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Quarterback News

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley in the first half against Baylor.WACO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners before a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s official: Caleb Williams will start at quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners this week.

Oklahoma came from behind to defeat Texas last weekend, thanks to Williams’ play off the bench. Head coach Lincoln Riley benched five-star Spencer Rattler during the contest. Throughout this week, Riley refused to name a starting quarterback for Saturday night.

However, thanks to some great reporting by Oklahoma’s student newspaper, we found out that Williams had been taking the QB1 reps at practice.

So, Saturday night’s decision does not come as a surprise. Still, it will be very interesting to see what happens with the quarterback position moving forward.

Does this lead to a transfer from Rattler?

Rattler, a former five-star quarterback and potential NFL Draft first round pick, will be on the bench for this evening’s game. It appears to be the start of the Caleb Williams era for the Sooners.

Kickoff between Oklahoma and TCU is scheduled for shortly after 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ABC.

