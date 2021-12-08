College Football World Reacts To Starting QB’s Transfer Announcement

LSU’s starting quarterback Max Johnson made some significant waves around the college football world when he announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

In his first season as a full-time starter for the Tigers, Johnson led the team to a 6-6 record behind 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. While his starting record certainly wasn’t up to LSU standards, the second-year signal caller showed some flashes of brilliance as a leader for the program.

Johnson took to Twitter with a message regarding his departure on Tuesday evening.

“LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal,” he wrote.

This decision resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from LSU fans.

Some gave messages of well wishes.

“Damn, I think Max is a beast, but I get it, been a really unstable and crazy two years at LSU,” one Tigers fan wrote.

“I hope max finds a good situation to continue to develop as a QB. Kid is tough as nails and you can see he’s born to be a leader. Think this says a lot about how rich LSU is at the position,” another added.

Others said good riddance.

“Maybe we can get a qb on the field that won’t make piss poor decisions,” a fan griped.

“Won’t be missed,” another wrote.

Other fans gave their suggestions on where Johnson should end up next.

The departure of Johnson puts the Tigers in an uncomfortable position for this year’s Texas Bowl. With Myles Brennan’s decision to enter the transfer portal last month, freshman QB Garrett Nussmeier is the only scholarship quarterback remaining on the roster. To avoid burning his redshirt, LSU may have to start a walk-on option in their 2021 bowl game.

If he wasn’t planning on it already, newly-hired head coach Brian Kelly will now have a full-on quarterback competition heading into the 2022 season. Nussmeier, the team’s only returning QB, will likely battle it out with incoming five-star Walker Howard prior to the Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge.