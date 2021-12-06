College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Deion Sanders News

Another week, another Deion Sanders head coaching rumor.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach has been linked to another head coaching vacancy. While it’s difficult to imagine Coach Prime leaving Jackson State, it can’t hurt for these programs to express interest.

Sunday night, Carl Reed of 247Sports reported that Colorado State has expressed interest in the Jackson State head coach.

“Colorado State has expressed interest in Deion Sanders. Other names that have been mentioned are Missouri assistant Curtis Luper and Former USC interim Head Coach Donte Williams. It appears that this search is focused on minority candidates,” he reports.

Sanders is coming off a conference championship at Jackson State. It’s difficult to see him leaving for the Colorado State job.

Ohio State assistant coach Tony Alford is seen by most fans as the favorite.

“Tony. Alford. Not that hard guys,” one fan tweeted.

“Screw a search, screw Primetime, and screw anyone else they’re looking at to seem through, just hire Tony Alford like we should have last time. Crap, give him a nice bonus for putting up with this crap,” another fan added.

Alford, who played at Colorado State, has been an assistant at Ohio State since 2015.