College Football World Reacts To 10 Best Quarterbacks List

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is still a few months away, but fans are still looking for new content.

Well, they received just that with a new list of the top 10 quarterbacks in college football. Pro Football Focus College created a list of the top 10 quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season.

Of course, a pre-season list wouldn't be complete without a few controversial ratings to get the fans going. That's exactly what happened in this list as PFF put South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler above Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Naturally, Ohio State fans weren't pleased.

"They really are just trolling at this point," one Ohio State blog said.

"Ah yes, let's put the quarterback who lost to Kansas and the guy who lost his job to the guy who lost to Kansas ahead of Heisman Trophy Finalist C.J. Stroud. Totally makes a lot of sense and is definitely a rational take!" another fan said.

"This list is just to get OSU fans Pissed off and it's working lmao," a third fan said.

The list is certainly making the rounds on social media thanks to its controversial nature - which is exactly what PFF was hoping for.