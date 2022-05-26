College Football World Reacts To 2022-23 Bowl Schedule

The college football bowl season schedule has officially been released.

As always, the two College Football Playoff semifinals will be played on Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve) and the two bowls will be rotated. One of the CFP semifinal games will be the Peach Bowl down in Atlanta, Georgia, while the other will be the Fiesta Bowl out in Glendale, Arizona.

The Sugar Bowl will also be played on Dec. 31, as well as the Music City Bowl. There will be four more big bowls on Jan. 2 before the National Championship Game on Jan. 9.

The Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Citrus Bowl, and Tampa Bay Bowl will all be played on that day.

Fans are pretty excited about the schedule, even though there are still seven months to go before the games are played.

Start making those TV plans, college football fans.