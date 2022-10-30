College Football World Reacts To 2nd Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video

EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: A Michigan State helmet sits on the sideline during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium on September 29, 2012 in East Lansing, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 17-16. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Things turned violent in the tunnels at Michigan Stadium following yesterday's Michigan win over Michigan State. But while the initial video of the tunnel fight was bad, a new video that has come out is even worse.

The first video that was released showed several Spartans players brutally hitting a Wolverines player in the tunnels. But this new video shows a clearer angle of the Spartans players' actions.

One was visibly using a helmet to hit the Michigan player - who was not protected from the neck up. There was a mad scramble to try and calm the situation with some staffers running towards the confrontation while others were running away.

College football fans were shocked and disgusted by what they saw in the video. Some have pointed out that it could have been deadly, while others are calling for immediate punishments to those who engaged in the fight.

There can be no doubt that punishments are on the way after that. Potentially serious ones too.

Police are getting involved too, meaning that there's a better than zero-percent chance that criminal charges could be filed too.

Fights that break out on the field during a heated competition are often to be expected and even accepted within some limits, but once players leave the field of play, coolers heads have to prevail.

A number of Michigan State players are about to learn that lesson at the cost of their careers.