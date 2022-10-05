College Football World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Historic Moment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It took a little longer than he hoped for, but New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge finally broke his tie with Roger Maris for the most home runs in American League history.

Judge launched his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night during a game against the Texas Rangers. Fans flocked to social media to react to Judge's historic moment.

College football fans were especially pleased because it meant they no longer have to watch cut-ins of Judge's at-bats during games.

"college football fans REJOICE! Aaron Judge hits home run number 62," the GoJo Show tweeted.

"Thank you Aaron Judge for finally giving us our college football Saturdays back. WE ARE FREE!" another fan said.

"No one is happier that Aaron Judge finally hit No. 62 than college football fans," said a third.

College football fans will be rejoicing for the rest of the week that their sacred sport won't be tarnished this weekend.