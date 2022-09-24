College Football World Reacts To ABC's Split-Screen Disaster

College football fans were none too pleased with ABC's sports coverage on Saturday.

In the middle of an ACC matchup between Wake Forest and Clemson, the network decided to cut in Aaron Judge's at-bat as he attempts to tie the AL home run record.

Instead of seeing history, viewers missed the call on a huge go-ahead touchdown by the Demon Deacons.

The CFB world reacted to the split-screen decision on social media.

Through two ABs, Judge is 0-2 in the bottom of the fifth.