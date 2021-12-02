The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Adrian Martinez News

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers being greeted by fans.LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers greets fans as the team arrives before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

After four years as the quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers program, the Adrian Martinez era in Lincoln is officially over.

On Thursday, the fourth-year QB took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As a four-year starter for the Huskers, he will have one year of remaining eligibility due to last year’s COVID-19 season.

Martinez joined the Nebraska program as a highly-touted recruit in 2018, the same year head coach Scott Frost was hired. Together, this quarterback-coach combination failed to reach their lofty expectations — logging a disappointing 15-29 record over the past four years.

During a loss to Wisconsin on Nov. 20, Martinez suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers took over the starting role in his absence.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to the departure of the longtime Nebraska QB1. Most of the responses had to do with the quarterback’s perceived longevity in the college football game.

Others respected the work he put in at Nebraska, but acknowledged that it was time for him to move on.

“The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the N for 4 years,” Martinez wrote. “I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great University. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey.

“I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the next opportunity ahead! I will always be a Cornhusker at heart and a proud alum.”

Adrian Martinez leaves Nebraska as the first three-time captain in program history. Through 39 games and 38 starts, he finished his Cornhuskers career with 45 passing touchdowns, 35 rushing touchdowns and 16 school records.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.