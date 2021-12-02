College Football World Reacts To Adrian Martinez News

After four years as the quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers program, the Adrian Martinez era in Lincoln is officially over.

On Thursday, the fourth-year QB took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As a four-year starter for the Huskers, he will have one year of remaining eligibility due to last year’s COVID-19 season.

Martinez joined the Nebraska program as a highly-touted recruit in 2018, the same year head coach Scott Frost was hired. Together, this quarterback-coach combination failed to reach their lofty expectations — logging a disappointing 15-29 record over the past four years.

During a loss to Wisconsin on Nov. 20, Martinez suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers took over the starting role in his absence.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to the departure of the longtime Nebraska QB1. Most of the responses had to do with the quarterback’s perceived longevity in the college football game.

Hasn’t this dude been in college since like 2012? https://t.co/PUixyUcLmq — Ben Gardner (@BennyG49) December 2, 2021

HOW IS HE STILL ELIGIBLE? https://t.co/JNVVzligo8 — ❄️ Justin Groshon 🌊 (@Justin4_OSU) December 2, 2021

How you gonna transfer after 15 years 😂 https://t.co/tNgOlv9wad — Samuel (@SmcWho31) December 2, 2021

Feels like he has been at Nebraska for 10+ years. https://t.co/uDLWxwVBiv — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) December 2, 2021

Others respected the work he put in at Nebraska, but acknowledged that it was time for him to move on.

for the best, probably. dude was flawed but an absolute brawler every single snap. https://t.co/T5kLwblzMs — o christmas tay 🎄 (@taylorvenema) December 2, 2021

Christmas has come early!! Thanks for everything Adrian. Great guy, great steward for Nebraska football but you stunk!! https://t.co/VehZA90r35 — Cole Mahon (@KingCole2Swole) December 2, 2021

He gone go somewhere and go crazy watch 😂 . Cause he not weak . It’s just his decision making in the clutch https://t.co/1KQSPED0Nl — 💡💸 (@CoolinLikeUhFan) December 2, 2021

“The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the N for 4 years,” Martinez wrote. “I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great University. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey.

“I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the next opportunity ahead! I will always be a Cornhusker at heart and a proud alum.”

Adrian Martinez leaves Nebraska as the first three-time captain in program history. Through 39 games and 38 starts, he finished his Cornhuskers career with 45 passing touchdowns, 35 rushing touchdowns and 16 school records.