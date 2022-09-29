College Football World Reacts To Air Force Penalty News
The NCAA gave out some big-time punishments to Air Force on Thursday afternoon.
It gave out punishments for "recruiting violations that occurred within the academy's football program during the COVID-19 dead period."
Air Force has also received a two-year probation, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.
As part of the probation, the football program will lose a total of 46 official visits over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, per the NCAA.
A few other penalties include a fine, a reduction of the team by 10 players for four seasons, and four weeks of all recruiting communications being banned.
Air Force is currently 3-1 this season and takes on Navy this Saturday at Noon ET.