College Football World Reacts To Air Force Penalty News

5 Sep 1998: General view of a goalpost during a game between the Air Force Falcons and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Falcons defeated the Demon Deacons 42-0. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

The NCAA gave out some big-time punishments to Air Force on Thursday afternoon.

It gave out punishments for "recruiting violations that occurred within the academy's football program during the COVID-19 dead period."

Air Force has also received a two-year probation, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

As part of the probation, the football program will lose a total of 46 official visits over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, per the NCAA.

Of course, this news is big enough that a lot of college football fans will have reactions to it.

A few other penalties include a fine, a reduction of the team by 10 players for four seasons, and four weeks of all recruiting communications being banned.

Air Force is currently 3-1 this season and takes on Navy this Saturday at Noon ET.