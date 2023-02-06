College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Announcement

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator and it's a familiar face.

Per ESPN's Chris Low: "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as Alabama's defensive coordinator. noting that "this will be Steele's third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama."

"Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran, was Miami's DC last season. He's coached at four different SEC schools," Low said.

The college football world reacted to Steele's hire on Sunday.

"It won't be Glenn Schumann, and never really heard there was a serious chance it would be," tweeted Seth Emerson.

"Saban is cooked," a user said.

"Time really is a flat circle" replied the Tennessean's Gentry Estes.

"Saban absolutely nailed the 'you could do MUCH worse, but … you could do better?' vibe with these two coordinator hires," commented Billy Connelly.

"The bitching and moaning from this fanbase about to be next level."

"Just get in the club and you will always have a job."

"I think it’s a good hire," another replied. "When Steele has good talent he's very good."

Quite the interesting development down in Tuscaloosa.