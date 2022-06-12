College Football World Reacts To Alabama Recruiting Photo

Getty Images.

Alabama may not have closed the deal in 2021, but for those wondering, Nick Saban hasn't lost his recruiting touch.

Over the weekend, the Tide hosted some of their official visits which featured four five-star recruits, all ranked No. 1 at their respective positions.

Including No. 1 overall QB Arch Manning, No. 1 running back Richard Young, top LB Anthony Hill Jr. and No. 1 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

The college football world reacted to Bama's recruiting photo on social media.

"The only recruiting you need is that room," tweeted one fan.

"Richard a Bama lock," laughed another.

"Poor Nick Saban ..." commented Dan Wetzel.

"Incredible."

"That is a bad ass wall of NFL jerseys," said another.

"I feel bad for the guy whose job it is to keep that wall up to date. Stresses me out just thinking about it."

"THIS is the parity Saban has been preaching college football needs," another tweeted facetiously.

"Arch & the boys" an Alabama fan eyed. "Huge weekend of recruiting!!"

What a weekend in Tuscaloosa.