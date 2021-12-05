College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s Crushing Injury News

Alabama is going to be short one of its best players going into the College Football Playoff.

On Saturday night, receiver John Metchie left the game against Georgia with what appeared to be a knee injury.

Head coach Nick Saban then confirmed on Sunday that Metchie will be out for the season after he suffered a torn ACL.

BREAKING: Coach Nick Saban announces WR John Metchie has a torn ACL and will be out. 🙏 for a quick recovery pic.twitter.com/xPhhlK22Ds — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 5, 2021

Metchie led the Crimson Tide with 90 receptions for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns coming into the SEC Championship Game. He then added 97 yards and a touchdown on six receptions before he exited the contest.

After Metchie didn’t return, receiver Jameson Williams stepped up big-time. He finished with 184 yards on seven receptions and caught Bryce Young’s other two touchdown passes.

The college football world was devastated after this news came out.

😔 prayers for the Canadian https://t.co/C77nnKmx1P — Luis ⚡️ (@LCordova_7) December 5, 2021

🙏 🙏 🙏 for the young man https://t.co/C5JkM8K13t — Kelvin Harris (@Ebonylifestyles) December 5, 2021

Prayers for Metchie 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/iqDXFN46gL — Josh Taylor  (@JoshTaylorCFB) December 5, 2021

Praying for big dog! Speedy recovery! https://t.co/t7f1ui9XCw — 🎅🏼 Festive Damski 🎄 (@Damski32) December 5, 2021

Man I hate this. Metchie is such a star 😢😢. https://t.co/4J234I0s3N — Patience Veitch (@PatienceVeitch) December 5, 2021

Alabama will take on Cincinnati in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 with a trip to the National Championship on the line.

If the Crimson Tide wins that, they’ll get either the Wolverines or Bulldogs.