College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program.

Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best running back recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 50 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

College football fans are stunned that Haynes committed to Alabama over Georgia.

"Alabama about to snag Justice Haynes and Richard Young. With the possibility of Caleb Downs and Cormani McClain. Yikes!" one fan tweeted.

"I wonder if #UGA thought it had Justice Haynes’ commitment in the bag and didn’t pursue the legacy aggressively enough," Brandon Sudge tweeted.

Haynes will look to bring more talent to Tuscaloosa as Alabama has the No. 11 recruiting class in 2023, per 247Sports.