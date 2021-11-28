College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?
The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide come in at No. 4 in the poll, trailing Georgia, Michigan and Cincinnati.
What will the College Football Playoff selection committee do on Tuesday night?
Fans are wondering.
This week’s @AP_Top25 poll
1-Georgia
2-Michigan
3-Cincinnati
4-Alabama
5-OklaSt
6-NotreDame
7-OhioSt
8-OleMiss
9-Baylor
10-Oregon
11-MichSt
12-BYU
13-OU
14-Utah
15-Iowa
16-Houston
17-Pitt
18-Wake
19-SanDiegoSt
20-Louisiana
21-NCSt
22-Clemson
23-Arkansas
24-TexasA&M
25-Kentucky
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2021
"Alabama is No. 2 in the coaches poll but No. 4 in the AP poll. Suspect the playoff committee will split the difference," Seth Emerson tweeted.
Alabama is No. 2 in the coaches poll but No. 4 in the AP poll. Suspect the playoff committee will split the difference.
— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 28, 2021
College football’s official Reddit page believes the Associated Press poll “nailed it.”
AP Poll nailed it. Now let’s see what the committee ends up with.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021
Not everyone agrees, though.
Some believe that Alabama’s resume is still stronger than Cincinnati, despite the Bearcats being undefeated.
— TY FLAWSON (@Cpizzledakid) November 28, 2021
We’ll find out where the College Football Playoff selection committee stands on Tuesday night.
