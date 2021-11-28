College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?

The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide come in at No. 4 in the poll, trailing Georgia, Michigan and Cincinnati.

What will the College Football Playoff selection committee do on Tuesday night?

Fans are wondering.

“Alabama is No. 2 in the coaches poll but No. 4 in the AP poll. Suspect the playoff committee will split the difference,” Seth Emerson tweeted.

College football’s official Reddit page believes the Associated Press poll “nailed it.”

Not everyone agrees, though.

Some believe that Alabama’s resume is still stronger than Cincinnati, despite the Bearcats being undefeated.

We’ll find out where the College Football Playoff selection committee stands on Tuesday night.

