College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking

The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention.

With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Should be higher tbh committee knows fraud refs took away our win in Knoxville," one fan wrote.

"Alabama has no business being this high. They’ve lost two games and only have one top-25 win, which was against a Texas team that didn’t have its starting quarterback. This is purely about the logo," another said.

"Still trying to give bama an opportunity. Bama is far from a top 10 team," another added.

Nick Saban's squad fell to the LSU Tigers in an overtime matchup in Death Valley this past weekend. Back in October, the Crimson Tide fell to Tennessee in Knoxville.

If Alabama fails to make the final College Football Playoff field as expected, it will be just the second time the Crimson Tide miss out on a top 4 spot since the inception of the current postseason model back in 2015.