College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Schedule News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Alabama is adding to its 2032 football schedule.

On Tuesday, the program announced a home-and-home series with Minnesota that will see the Golden Gophers travel to Tuscaloosa Sept. 18, 2032 and the Crimson Tide venture to Minneapolis Sept. 17, 2033.

According to Alabama AD Greg Byrne, it will take the place of the Oklahoma series which was canceled due to the Sooners pending move to the SEC.

The college football world reacted to the Bama scheduling news on social media.

"Minnesota and Alabama have scheduled a home-and-home series for 2032 (Minneapolis) and 2033 (Tuscaloosa). Another Midwest appearance for Bama, which has Wisconsin, Ohio State and Notre Dame upcoming," reported ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "Yay improved scheduling!"

"Roll Tide vs. Row The Boat," tweeted Matt Fortuna.

"The big new Alabama/Minnesota series would be a lot more interesting if they played in like, 1936," another user replied.

"Minnesota will be in the Big 12 and Alabama will be in the AFC South by the time this game kicks off," remarked another account.

"Minnesota is 1-0 all-time against Alabama," commented Dane Mizutani. "Just saying."

Alabama has now scheduled 13 future home-and-home series.