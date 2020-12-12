College Football World Reacts To Another Crazy Coastal Carolina Game

Another week, another crazy Coastal Carolina football game.

Last week, Coastal Carolina pulled off one of the best wins of the 2020 college football season. The Chanticleers upset undefeated BYU at home.

Coastal Carolina stopped a game-winning pass attempt at the goal line for one of the wildest finishes of the season.

Tonight wasn’t quite as crazy, but it was up there.

Coastal Carolina beat Troy, 42-38, to stay undefeated. The Chanticleers trailed with less than two minutes to play, but scored a game-winning touchdown on a five-play drive to answer.

The program sealed the win with a game-ending fumble recovery.

Big play by @jgunter94! Sack forces the fumble and seals the win for the Chants!!!! pic.twitter.com/kelpet58Wd — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) December 12, 2020

The college football world is impressed with how clutch this team is.

Seems like forever ago, but remember how this strange season began?? We all stayed up to watch #KansasAfterDark and fell in love with Coastal Carolina. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 12, 2020

Sack-fumble and Coastal Carolina wins. The dream season continues for @CoachChadwell and his team. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 12, 2020

Going unbeaten in a CFB regular season is one of the hardest things to do in sports.#CoastalCarolina is one win away. Absolutely phenomenal year, regardless of what happens next weekend. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 12, 2020

FINAL #13 Coastal Carolina 42

Troy 38 An absolute thriller pic.twitter.com/HDr7t8WykY — Barstool Sun Belt (@barstoolsunbelt) December 12, 2020

Coastal's offense is a cheat code. If you don't have enough dudes they can't block (teams do not), there is just no good plan to stop it without a ton of luck — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 12, 2020

Coastal Carolina moved to 11-0 on the season with today’s crazy win. The Chanticleers are now one win away from an undefeated season.

This undefeated season probably won’t result in a College Football Playoff berth, but it could land Coastal Carolina a New Year’s Six bowl game invitation.

That would be a pretty incredible accomplishment for the South Carolina program.

Well done, Coastal Carolina.