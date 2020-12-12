The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Another Crazy Coastal Carolina Game

Coastal Carolina players celebrate a play during their win at Kansas.LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 12: Linebacker Kendricks Gladney #4 of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers celebrates a stop against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game at Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

Another week, another crazy Coastal Carolina football game.

Last week, Coastal Carolina pulled off one of the best wins of the 2020 college football season. The Chanticleers upset undefeated BYU at home.

Coastal Carolina stopped a game-winning pass attempt at the goal line for one of the wildest finishes of the season.

Tonight wasn’t quite as crazy, but it was up there.

Coastal Carolina beat Troy, 42-38, to stay undefeated. The Chanticleers trailed with less than two minutes to play, but scored a game-winning touchdown on a five-play drive to answer.

The program sealed the win with a game-ending fumble recovery.

The college football world is impressed with how clutch this team is.

Coastal Carolina moved to 11-0 on the season with today’s crazy win. The Chanticleers are now one win away from an undefeated season.

This undefeated season probably won’t result in a College Football Playoff berth, but it could land Coastal Carolina a New Year’s Six bowl game invitation.

That would be a pretty incredible accomplishment for the South Carolina program.

Well done, Coastal Carolina.


