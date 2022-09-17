College Football World Reacts To App State's Miracle Hail Mary

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 21: Corey Xavier Sutton #2 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Kenan Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Mountaineers won 34-31. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Another instant classic for App State!

On Saturday Appalachian State pulled the rabbit out of the hat again with a Hail Mary victory over Troy to pull to 2-1 on the year.

The college football world reacted to the Mountaineer Miracle on social media.

"App State walking into the AP Top-25 voters room," tweeted PFF College.

"APP STATE HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN," said Barstool Sports. "Nobody at the Barstool Sportsbook house could believe what they saw."

"Last week, App State got paid $1.5 million to upset Texas A&M in College Station," commented Front Office Sports. "This morning, College GameDay came to Boone, NC for the first time ever. The Mountaineers just beat Troy on a tipped Hail Mary as time expired."

"Holy [expletive] App State. That was awesome," tweeted FS1's Nick Wright.

An insane 63-61 loss in Week 1, an upset of No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station in Week 2 and a walk-off Hail Mary for the win in Week 3.

What will the Mountaineers have in store for us next?