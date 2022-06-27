College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers Speculation

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

One of the first questions college football fans had after top prospect Arch Manning committed to Texas: what does this mean for former No. 1-ranked QB Quinn Ewers?

Ewers recently transferred back home after one year buried on the depth chart at Ohio State. And he appears to have a decent grip on the Longhorns starting job going into this season.

But what happens when Manning lands in Austin?

The college football world speculated about that on Monday.

"Quinn Ewers [handshake emoji] Arch Manning," one coach captioned a photo of UT legends Vince Young and Colt McCoy.

"A lot of national writers are struggling with this, for some reason, but here's the plan at Texas," tweeted SB Nation's Wescott Eberts. "Quinn Ewers wins the starting job this year, maintains it in 2023, and then leaves for the NFL. Arch Manning redshirts and then takes over in 24. Not sure why this is so difficult."

"Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning in the locker room next fall," said the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast.

"Vince Young. Quinn Ewers. Arch Manning. That's the tweet."

"Chances both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning will still be on the Texas roster come 2023 season?" asked Stewart Mandel.

"I’m honestly surprised by how many people seem to think Arch Manning committed to Texas without realizing Quinn Ewers also plays there," said another user.

Only three high school quarterback prospects have received a perfect composite score from 247Sports dating back to 2000.

All three committed to Texas.