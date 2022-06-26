College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Twitter News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's not much of an exaggeration to call Arch Manning the most hyped prospect in college football history. While it's hard to really quantify "hyped," some Twitter stats give a clearer picture.

On Friday, recruiting analyst C.J. Vogel created a graphic of the most-liked college football commitment tweets in the app's history. It should be no surprise that Arch Manning's is already No. 1 all-time.

But the margin really tells the story. With 213,000 likes as of Friday, his commitment tweet has more than five times as many likes No. 2 - Travis Hunter. Among other highly-touted prospects like Trevor Lawrence and DJ Uiagalelei, his tweet has 13-24 times as many likes.

College football fans are recognizing more and more just how big of a deal Manning's commitment to Texas is. Some think it's an impending sign that the Longhorns are going to achieve greatness again.

It's going to be another year before Arch Manning makes his debut in Austin. Depending on how long it takes for him to get up to speed, it may be even longer before he sees the field.

Texas fans aren't going to be overly patient on the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Unless the incumbent starter is miles ahead of Manning, there will be calls for him to start from day one.

But that's what happens when a player is the most hyped prospect in modern history.

Will Arch Manning live up to the hype?