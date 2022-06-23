College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Commitment

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

In perhaps the biggest commitment decision by any player in a generation, five-star quarterback Arch Manning chose the University of Texas today.

The announcement was made with a six-word tweet plus a photo where he was wearing a Longhorns shirt and dropping back for a throw. Manning recently visited the Longhorns' campus on his third official visit.

To say that the commitment is significant would be an understatement. He is one of the most-hyped and highest-graded quarterbacks to come out of high school since Vince Young (another Texas commit).

Texas fans and college football analysts were thrilled by the news. Some are pointing out just how history-making the decision is:

But while Arch Manning's football career has been followed closely since he was in middle school, his decision to pick a school has immediately made him an enemy of the wider college football world.

You can tell by the comments that everyone outside of the Longhorns fanbase have turned on him.

Manning is son of Cooper Manning, nephew to Super Bowl champions Peyton Manning and Eli Manning as well as the grandson of Pro Bowl quarterback Archie Manning. All three were wildly successful college quarterbacks as well.

He already projects as a top quarterback in whichever NFL Draft he one day declares for.

We'll find out in a couple of years whether he has the skills to pay the bills.